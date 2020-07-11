Arizona coronavirus cases near 120,000; 11,443 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 119,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.
With 3,038 new cases, the statewide total is 119,930, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 2,151 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 69 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 11,443 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 271 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,638 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,422 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,684 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 5,422 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,223 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 54 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 326 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 13 new deaths reported Saturday in the county.
There have been 878,241 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 17,946 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 2,151 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,586 people 65 years old and older;
• 296 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 141 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 120 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
