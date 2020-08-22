Arizona coronavirus cases near 197,900; 20,446 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded nearly 197,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.
With 996 new cases, the statewide total is 197,895, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,756 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 68 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 20,446 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 273 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,659 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,509 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,085 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,604 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,492 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 97 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 551 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. On Friday, the state reported 532 deaths in the county.
There have been 1,400,754 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 17,138 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,756 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,397 people 65 years old and older;
• 735 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 329 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 283 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
