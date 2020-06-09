Arizona coronavirus cases near 28,300; 3,161 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is nearing 28,300 on Tuesday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 28,296, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday in its daily tally, up 618 from the previous day. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,070 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 23 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 3,161 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up seven cases from the day before.
Among the 3,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 732 people ages 65 and older;
• 440 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 517 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,253 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 218 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 212 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Seven new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 409,174 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.3% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 6,514 tests reported yesterday.
The 1,070 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 823 people 65 years old and older;
• 131 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 62 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 52 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
