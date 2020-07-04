Arizona coronavirus cases near 94,600; 9,313 in Tucson area

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported nearly 2,700 new coronavirus cases Saturday.
With 2,695 new cases, the statewide total is 94,553, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,805 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 17 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 9,313 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 289 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,388 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,176 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,362 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,405 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 927 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 55 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 282 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported Saturday in the county.
There have been 769,290 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,522 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 8.9% of statewide tests showed positive. On June 1, 5.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,805 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,320 people 65 years old and older;
• 248 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 122 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 107 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
