Arizona coronavirus cases top 10,000; 1,520 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 10,000 on Friday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 10,526, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 517 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 67 new deaths reported today, the state said.
"Today’s dashboard includes an important update to the COVID-19 data including notable changes related to the identification of COVID-19 deaths in Arizona," the state's website said.
"As a result of recent guidance by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) on how states should certify deaths due to COVID-19 using death certificate surveillance, 35 of the 67 new deaths reported today are from death certificate surveillance dating as far back as the week of April 12."
Across Pima County, 1,520 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 55 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,520 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 456 people ages 65 and older;
• 215 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 282 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 519 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 47 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 131 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 119,907 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 7.4% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 517 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 410 people 65 years old and older;
• 61 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 27 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 19 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 10,526, is an increase of 581 cases from Thursday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
