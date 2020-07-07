Arizona coronavirus cases top 105,000; 10,184 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 105,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
With 3,653 new cases, the statewide total is 105,094, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,927 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 117 new deaths reported today.
The state said 52 of the 117 deaths reported today are from death certificate matching. In early May, the health department explained that its data had been updated with "notable changes" related to how coronavirus deaths are identified statewide.
With the increased cases, coronavirus hospitalizations have also risen, with more than 3,300 COVID-19 inpatients and over 800 ICU patients currently reported in Arizona hospitals, the state health department said Tuesday.
“Similar to several other states around the nation, we continue to see rising numbers of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that COVID-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds. We urge every Arizonan to follow Governor (Doug) Ducey’s executive orders to contain the spread and take simple precautions, such as wearing a face-covering when out in public and avoiding gatherings of people, to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.”
Across Pima County, 10,184 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 311 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,493 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,293 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,498 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,798 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,049 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 53 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 302 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 20 new deaths reported Tuesday in the county.
There have been 811,870 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 11,418 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 9.9% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,927 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,411 people 65 years old and older;
• 269 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 129 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 110 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
