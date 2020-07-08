Arizona coronavirus cases top 108,600; 10,485 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 108,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
With 3,520 new cases, the statewide total is 108,614, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,963 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 36 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 10,485 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 301 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,531 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,321 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,543 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,953 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,083 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 54 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 302 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday in the county.
There have been 827,089 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,219 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,963 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,441 people 65 years old and older;
• 273 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 130 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 111 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
