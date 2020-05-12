Arizona coronavirus cases top 11,700; 1,623 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 11,700 on Tuesday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 11,736, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 562 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 20 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 1,623 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 21 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 482 people ages 65 and older;

• 233 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 291 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 560 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 56 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.

There have been 136 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.

There have been 159,051 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.5% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 562 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 447 people 65 years old and older;

• 65 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 28 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 21 people between 20 and 44 years old.