Arizona coronavirus cases top 112,600; 10,835 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 112,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.
With 4,057 new cases, the statewide total is 112,671, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 2,038 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 75 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 10,835 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 350 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,572 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,355 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,587 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 5,122 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,145 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 54 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 313 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 11 new deaths reported Thursday in the county.
There have been 841,282 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 14,193 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 2,038 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,502 people 65 years old and older;
• 279 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 138 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 111 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
