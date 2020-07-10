Arizona coronavirus cases top 116,800; 11,172 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 116,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.
With 4,221 new cases, the statewide total is 116,892, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 2,082 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 44 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 11,172 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 337 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,621 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,391 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,641 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 5,275 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,190 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 54 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 313 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Friday in the county.
There have been 860,295 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 19,013 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 2,082 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,534 people 65 years old and older;
• 287 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 139 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 114 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
