Arizona coronavirus cases top 122,400; 11,767 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 122,400 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday.
With 2,537 new cases, the statewide total is 122,467, the department said Sunday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 2,237 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 86 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 11,767 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 324 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,672 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,460 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,736 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 5,569 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,271 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 59 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 327 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There was 1 new death reported Sunday in the county.
There have been 892,480 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 14,239 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.9% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 2,151 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,645 people 65 years old and older;
• 312 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 147 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 125 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
