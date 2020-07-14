Arizona coronavirus cases top 128,000; 12,114 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
With 4,273 new cases, the statewide total is 128,097, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
According to the health department, a partner did not report labs in time to be included in Monday's data, so their numbers are included in today's numbers instead.
The state said 2,337 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 92 new deaths reported today.
The health department said 23 of the 92 deaths reported today are due to death certificate matching. In early May, the health department explained that its data had been updated with "notable changes" related to how coronavirus deaths are identified statewide.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Across Pima County, 12,114 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 258 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,712 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,506 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,805 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 5,721 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,311 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 59 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 338 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 11 new deaths reported Tuesday in the county.
There have been 920,641 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 20,647 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 2,337 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,711 people 65 years old and older;
• 327 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 155 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 135 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 9 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
