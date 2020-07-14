Arizona coronavirus cases top 128,000; 12,114 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 128,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

With 4,273 new cases, the statewide total is 128,097, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

According to the health department, a partner did not report labs in time to be included in Monday's data, so their numbers are included in today's numbers instead.

The state said 2,337 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 92 new deaths reported today.

The health department said 23 of the 92 deaths reported today are due to death certificate matching. In early May, the health department explained that its data had been updated with "notable changes" related to how coronavirus deaths are identified statewide.

Across Pima County, 12,114 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 258 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,712 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,506 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 1,805 people between 45 and 54 years old;