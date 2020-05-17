Arizona coronavirus cases top 13,900; 1,814 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 13,900 on Sunday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 13,937, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 680 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There was 1 new death reported today.
Across Pima County, 1,814 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 33 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,814 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 534 people ages 65 and older;
• 249 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 322 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 634 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 74 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 157 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 203,006 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.1% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 680 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 543 people 65 years old and older;
• 77 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 33 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 26 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 1 person under the age of 20
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 13,937, is an increase of 306 cases from Friday’s count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
