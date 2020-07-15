Arizona coronavirus cases top 131,300; 12,406 in Tucson area
Arizona coronavirus cases top 131,300; 12,406 in Tucson area

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

Arizona has recorded more than 131,300 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

With 3,257 new cases, the statewide total is 131,354, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 2,434 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 97 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 12,406 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 292 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,760 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,536 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 1,854 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 5,840 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,356 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 60 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 347 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 9 new deaths reported Wednesday in the county.

There have been 936,277 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,547 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.4% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 2,434 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 1,777 people 65 years old and older;

• 341 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 164 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 143 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 9 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

