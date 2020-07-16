Arizona coronavirus cases top 134,600; 12,697 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 134,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.

With 3,259 new cases, the statewide total is 134,613, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 2,492 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 58 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 12,697 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 291 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,787 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,574 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 1,897 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 5,981 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,399 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 59 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 360 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 13 new deaths reported Thursday in the county.

There have been 951,809 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,621 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.5% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 2,492 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 1,817 people 65 years old and older;