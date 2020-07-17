Arizona coronavirus cases top 138,500; 13,058 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 138,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.

With 3,910 new cases, the statewide total is 138,523, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 2,583 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 91 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 13,058 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 361 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,822 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,623 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 1,943 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 6,162 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,448 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 60 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 367 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 7 new deaths reported Friday in the county.

There have been 969,837 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 18,028 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.7% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 2,583 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 1,877 people 65 years old and older;