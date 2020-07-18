Arizona coronavirus cases top 141,250; 13,270 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 141,250 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.
With 2,742 new cases, the statewide total is 141,265, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
However, Saturday's tally won't have case data from a laboratory that missed the reporting cutoff. The missing data will appear in Sunday’s report.
The state said 2,730 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 147 new deaths reported today.
Health officials say their latest periodic review of death certificates found 106 of these new deaths were attributed to the coronavirus.
Across Pima County, 13,270 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 212 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,850 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,651 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,971 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 6,260 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,478 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 60 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 384 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 17 new deaths reported Saturday in the county.
There have been 978,863 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,026 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 2,730 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,992 people 65 years old and older;
• 384 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 183 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 161 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
