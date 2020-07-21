Arizona coronavirus cases top 148,600; 13,848 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 148,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

With 3,500 new cases, the statewide total is 148,683, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 2,918 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 134 new deaths reported today.

Of the 134 deaths reported today, 77 are from death certificate matching, the state said.

Across Pima County, 13,848 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 254 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,924 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,717 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,066 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 6,533 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,563 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 45 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 391 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were nine new deaths reported on Tuesday in Pima County.

There have been 1,019,120 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,133 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.9% of statewide tests showed positive.