Arizona coronavirus cases top 152,900; 14,143 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 152,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.

With 2,335 new cases, the statewide total is 152,944, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,063 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 89 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 14,143 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 153 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,951 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,752 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,131 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 6,657 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,606 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 46 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 405 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 13 new deaths reported on Thursday in Pima County.

There have been 1,037,924 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,799 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.1% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,063 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,227 people 65 years old and older;