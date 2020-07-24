Arizona coronavirus cases top 156,300; 14,428 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 156,300 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.

With 3,349 new cases, the statewide total is 156,301, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,142 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 79 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 14,428 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 285 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,974 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,788 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,174 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 6,788 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,658 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 46 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 409 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were four new deaths reported on Friday in Pima County.

There have been 1,053,832 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,908 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.2% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,142 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,285 people 65 years old and older;