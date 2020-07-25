Arizona coronavirus cases top 160,000; 14,800 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 160,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.
With 3,748 new cases, the statewide total is 160,041, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 3,286 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 144 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 14,800 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 372 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,026 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,831 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,223 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 6,965 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,709 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 46 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 417 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were eight new deaths reported on Saturday in Pima County.
There have been 1,076,168 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 22,336 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 3,286 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 2,388 people 65 years old and older;
• 474 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 222 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 191 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
