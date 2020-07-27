Arizona coronavirus cases top 163,800; 15,109 in Tucson area
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Arizona has recorded more than 163,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.

With 1,813 new cases, the statewide total is 163,827, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

On Monday, the state said 3,304 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. On Sunday, the state said 3,305 people had died from COVID-19.

Monday's number of deaths includes a subtraction of a death compared to Sunday's count, the state said.

"This is due to the deduplication and of a death that may have been reported twice, likely by both a lab and healthcare provider," the state said.

Across Pima County, 15,109 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 146 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,060 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,870 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,261 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,104 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,768 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 46 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 418 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported Monday in Pima County.

There have been 1,099,682 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 12,135 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.4% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,402 people 65 years old and older;

• 476 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 223 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 192 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 11 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

