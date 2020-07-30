Arizona coronavirus cases top 170,700; 15,884 in Tucson area
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Arizona has recorded more than 170,700 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.

With 2,525 new cases, the statewide total is 170,798, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,626 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 172 new deaths reported today.

Of the 172 deaths reported today, 78 are from death certificate matching, the state said.

Across Pima County, 15,884 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 283 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,142 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,973 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,387 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,460 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,874 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 48 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 450 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 19 new deaths reported Thursday in Pima County.

There have been 1,139,572 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,867 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.5% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,626 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,614 people 65 years old and older;

• 539 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 247 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 214 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 12 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

