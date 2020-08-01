Arizona coronavirus cases top 177,000; 16,475 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 177,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

With 2,992 new cases, the statewide total is 177,002, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,747 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 53 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 16,475 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 308 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,214 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,029 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,469 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,751 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,963 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 49 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 462 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were three new deaths reported Saturday in Pima County.

There have been 1,177,978 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 16,338 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.6% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,747 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,701 people 65 years old and older;

• 560 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 258 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 216 people between 20 and 44 years old.