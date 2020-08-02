Arizona coronavirus cases top 178,000; 16,655 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 178,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday.

With 1,465 new cases, the statewide total is 178,467, the department said Sunday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,756 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 18 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 16,655 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 180 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,224 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,050 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,492 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,838 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,002 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 49 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 462 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Sunday in Pima County.

There have been 1,187,218 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,240 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.7% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,747 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,712 people 65 years old and older;