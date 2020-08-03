Arizona coronavirus cases top 179,400; 16,741 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 179,400 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.

With 1,030 new cases, the statewide total is 179,497, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,779 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 14 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 16,741 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 86 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,236 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,055 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,505 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,875 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,021 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 49 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 462 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Monday in Pima County.

There have been 1,196,335 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,117 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.7% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,779 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,723 people 65 years old and older;