Arizona coronavirus cases top 18,400; 2,234 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 18,400 on Friday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 18,465, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 885 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 28 deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 2,234 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 67 cases from the day before.
Among the 2,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 627 people ages 65 and older;
• 323 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 383 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 784 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 115 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 185 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today. On Thursday, the state health department had said there were 186 total COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area.
There have been 297,495 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5.6% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 885 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 690 people 65 years old and older;
• 108 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 44 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 41 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 18,465, is an increase of 702 cases from Thursday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
