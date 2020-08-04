Arizona coronavirus cases top 180,500; 16,809 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 180,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

With 1,008 new cases, the statewide total is 180,505, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 3,845 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 66 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 16,809 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 68 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,245 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,058 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,523 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,898 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,036 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 49 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 465 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were three new deaths reported Tuesday in Pima County.

There have been 1,203,463 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,128 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.7% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 3,845 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,772 people 65 years old and older;