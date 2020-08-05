Arizona coronavirus cases top 182,200; 16,964 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 182,200 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

With 1,698 new cases, the statewide total is 182,203, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry reported Tuesday night that nearly half of the 1,066 inmates housed at the Whetstone unit in Tucson had tested positive for COVID-19. The 517 inmates are being housed in a separate area until they are medically cleared, the department said.

The state health department said 3,932 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 87 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 16,964 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 155 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,259 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,073 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,550 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 7,970 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,063 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 49 coronavirus patients in the county.