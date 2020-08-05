Arizona coronavirus cases top 182,200; 16,964 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 182,200 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
With 1,698 new cases, the statewide total is 182,203, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry reported Tuesday night that nearly half of the 1,066 inmates housed at the Whetstone unit in Tucson had tested positive for COVID-19. The 517 inmates are being housed in a separate area until they are medically cleared, the department said.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
The state health department said 3,932 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 87 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 16,964 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 155 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,259 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,073 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,550 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 7,970 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,063 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 49 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 469 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were four new deaths reported Wednesday in Pima County.
There have been 1,218,017 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 14,554 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 3,932 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 2,827 people 65 years old and older;
• 593 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 271 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 229 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
