Arizona coronavirus cases top 183,600; 17,293 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 183,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.

With 1,444 new cases, the statewide total is 183,647, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state health department said 4,002 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 70 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 17,293 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 329 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,303 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,111 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,604 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 8,120 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,104 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 51 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 480 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 11 new deaths reported Thursday in Pima County.

There have been 1,229,713 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 11,696 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.7% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 4,002 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,875 people 65 years old and older;