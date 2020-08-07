Arizona coronavirus cases top 185,000; 17,497 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 185,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.

With 1,406 new cases, the statewide total is 185,053, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state health department said 4,081 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 79 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 17,497 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 204 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,312 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,127 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,644 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 8,216 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,146 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 52 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 482 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were two new deaths reported Friday in Pima County.

There have been 1,239,988 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,275 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.6% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 4,081 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,930 people 65 years old and older;