Arizona coronavirus cases top 186,000; 17,728 in Tucson area

  • Updated
Coronavirus, COVID 19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Arizona has recorded more than 186,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

With 1,054 new cases, the statewide total is 186,107, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state health department said 4,137 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 56 new deaths reported today.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, Aug. 8: Here's what we know

Across Pima County, 17,728 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 231 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 2,328 people ages 65 and older;

• 2,167 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,674 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 8,293 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 2,181 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 489 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were seven new deaths reported Saturday in Pima County.

There have been 1,253,028 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 13,040 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.6% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 4,137 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,970 people 65 years old and older;

• 629 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 285 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 242 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 11 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

