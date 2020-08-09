Arizona coronavirus cases top 186,900; 17,880 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 186,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday.
With 816 new cases, the statewide total is 186,923, the department said Sunday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,150 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 13 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 17,880 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 152 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,340 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,188 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,702 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 8,371 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,189 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 90 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 489 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Saturday in Pima County.
There have been 1,260,660 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,632 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,150 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 2,981 people 65 years old and older;
• 629 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 285 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 244 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.