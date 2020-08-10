Arizona coronavirus cases top 187,500; 17,996 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 187,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.
With 600 new cases, the statewide total is 187,523, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,154 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were four new deaths reported today.
Related: COVID-19 cases are falling in Arizona, but risk level remains high
Across Pima County, 17,996 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 116 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,350 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,209 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,725 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 8,425 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,197 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 90 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 489 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were no new deaths reported Monday in Pima County.
There have been 1,267,470 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6,810 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,154 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 2,985 people 65 years old and older;
• 629 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 285 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 244 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.