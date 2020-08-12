Arizona coronavirus cases top 189,400; 18,508 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 189,400 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
With 706 new cases, the statewide total is 189,443, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,347 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 148 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 18,508 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 127 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,418 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,289 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,793 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 8,650 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,248 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 110 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 505 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were four new deaths reported Wednesday in Pima County.
There have been 1,284,786 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,834 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,347 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,117 people 65 years old and older;
• 670 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 296 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 253 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
