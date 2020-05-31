Arizona coronavirus cases top 19,900; 2,368 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 19,900 on Sunday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 19,936, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 906 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were three deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 2,368 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 78 cases from the day before.

Among the 2,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 648 people ages 65 and older;

• 347 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 403 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 846 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 122 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 185 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.