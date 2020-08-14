Arizona coronavirus cases top 191,700; 19,164 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 191,700 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.
With 928 new cases, the statewide total is 191,721, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,423 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 40 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 19,164 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 163 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,505 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,355 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,876 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 8,941 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,338 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 149 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 524 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 13 new deaths reported Friday in Pima County.
There have been 1,314,812 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 11,242 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,423 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,174 people 65 years old and older;
• 680 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 303 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 255 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
