Arizona coronavirus cases top 195,500; 20,047 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 195,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
With 637 new cases, the statewide total is 195,557, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,634 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 105 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 20,047 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 71 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,681 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,472 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,008 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,345 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,434 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 107 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 537 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were three new deaths reported Wednesday in Pima County.
There have been 1,363,786 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 8,029 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,634 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,320 people 65 years old and older;
• 715 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 318 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 269 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
