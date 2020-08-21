Arizona coronavirus cases top 196,800; 20,173 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 196,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.
With 619 new cases, the statewide total is 196,899, the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,688 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were four new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 20,173 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 34 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,629 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,471 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,048 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,473 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,455 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 97 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 532 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. On Thursday, the state reported 534 deaths in the county.
There were no new deaths reported Friday in Pima County.
There have been 1,383,616 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 11,263 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,688 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,354 people 65 years old and older;
• 726 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 322 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 274 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.