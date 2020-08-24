Arizona coronavirus cases top 198,400; 20,535 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 198,400 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.
With 311 new cases, the statewide total is 198,414 the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,771 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 20,535 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 60 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,672 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,517 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,100 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,634 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,515 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 97 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 551 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in the county on Monday.
There have been 1,416,368 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,552 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,771 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,411 people 65 years old and older;
• 737 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 329 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 282 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
