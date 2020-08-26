Arizona coronavirus cases top 199,400; 20,911 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 199,400 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
With 187 new cases, the statewide total is 199,459, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said today's number of newly reported cases is the lowest it's been since May. The number of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients is also the lowest since May, the state said.
The state health department said 4,896 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 104 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 20,911 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, the state said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state said 20,919 cases had been confirmed.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,724 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,564 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,157 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,804 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,567 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 95 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 563 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Ten new deaths were reported in the county on Wednesday.
There have been 1,427,160 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5,341 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,896 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,486 people 65 years old and older;
• 763 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 344 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 291 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
