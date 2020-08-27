Arizona coronavirus cases top 200,100; 21,001 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 200,100 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.
With 680 new cases, the statewide total is 200,139 the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,929 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 33 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,001 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 90 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,731 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,576 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,167 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,850 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,583 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 94 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 567 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Four new deaths were reported in the county on Thursday.
There have been 1,436,275 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,115 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.9% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,792 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,507 people 65 years old and older;
• 774 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 346 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 290 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
