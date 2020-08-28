Arizona coronavirus cases top 200,600; 21,072 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 200,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday.
With 519 new cases, the statewide total is 200,658 the department said Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,978 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 49 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,072 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 71 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,747 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,586 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,170 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,877 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,598 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 94 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 574 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Seven new deaths were reported in Pima County on Friday.
There have been 1,446,995 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,720 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.9% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,978 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,550 people 65 years old and older;
• 776 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 351 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 289 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
