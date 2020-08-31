Arizona coronavirus cases top 201,800; 21,221 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 201,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.
With 174 new cases, the statewide total is 201,835 the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
On Monday, the state health department said 5,029 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. On Sunday, the state reported 5,030 deaths.
The subtraction was a "result of our efforts to remove duplicate records from the data," the state said on Twitter.
Across Pima County, 21,221 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 32 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,760 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,597 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,202 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,942 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,630 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 90 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 576 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County on Monday.
There have been 1,470,255 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5,871 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.8% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,029 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,580 people 65 years old and older;
• 789 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 354 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 294 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 12 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
