Arizona coronavirus cases top 202,800; 21,294 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 202,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
With 519 new cases, the statewide total is 202,861, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,065 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 21 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,294 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up eight cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,744 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,609 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,211 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 9,993 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,648 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 89 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 574 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Wednesday. The state reported 576 deaths on Tuesday.
There have been 1,480,756 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5,547 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,065 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,610 people 65 years old and older;
• 796 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 357 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 291 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
