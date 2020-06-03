Arizona coronavirus cases top 22,200; 2,627 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 22,200 on Wednesday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 22,200, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 981 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 40 deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 2,627 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 131 cases from the day before.
Among the 2,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 672 people ages 65 and older;
• 372 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 442 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 986 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 154 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 196 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Five new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 345,044 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5.8% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 981 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 759 people 65 years old and older;
• 117 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 56 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 47 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 22,223, is an increase of 973 cases from Tuesday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Photos for May 29: Tucson gets by during Coronavirus Pandemic
Tucson area residents and businesses grapple with closures, restrictions, shortages and sundry challenges during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Among the bright spots the past couple of weeks: A car parade graduation for a student with cancer, Tumamoc Hill reopens, military fly-over to honor frontline healthcare workers, and another mural for out city streets.
