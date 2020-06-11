Arizona coronavirus cases top 31,200; 3,479 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 31,200 on Thursday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 31,264, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday in its daily tally, up 1,412 from the previous day. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,127 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 32 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 3,479 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 129 cases from the day before.
An age breakdown of coronavirus patients in Pima County was not available Thursday morning.
There have been 218 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Two new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 429,327 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.5% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 12,383 tests reported yesterday.
The 1,127 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 860 people 65 years old and older;
• 142 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 69 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 53 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 3 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
