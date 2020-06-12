Arizona coronavirus cases top 32,900; 3,628 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 32,900 on Friday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 32,918, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday in its daily tally, up 1,654 from the previous day. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,144 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 17 new deaths reported today. An age breakdown was not available Friday morning.
Across Pima County, 3,628 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 149 cases from the day before.
Among the 3,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 787 people ages 65 and older;
• 502 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 594 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,480 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 263 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 442,886 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.7% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 13,559 tests reported yesterday.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.