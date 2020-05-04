Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 8,900 on Monday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 8,919, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 362 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Monday.
Across Pima County, 1,346 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 20 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 401 people ages 65 and older;
• 191 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 252 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 469 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 31 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 89 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 85,253 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 8.5% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 362 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 280 people 65 years old and older;
• 50 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 22 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 10 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 8,919, is an increase of 279 cases from Sunday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
In this Series
May's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: City gets 'creative' with coronavirus funds, police volunteer as delivery drivers
-
Updated
Arizona coronavirus cases top 8,900; 1,346 in Tucson area
-
Updated
Road Runner: Emissions testing continues to help limit pandemic's impact, officials say
-
Updated
As coronavirus school closures continue, scores of Tucson children have fallen off the radar
- 26 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.