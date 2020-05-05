Arizona coronavirus cases top 9,300; 1,379 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 9,300 on Tuesday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 9,305, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 395 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19, up from 362 reported Sunday. There were 33 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 1,379 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 33 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 415 people ages 65 and older;
• 194 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 256 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 481 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 32 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 105 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 88,260 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 8% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 395 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 308 people 65 years old and older;
• 53 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 22 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 12 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 9,305, is an increase of 386 cases from Monday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
